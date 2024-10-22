3 Top contestants to face next elimination in Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 18 progresses, the drama and excitement inside the house are intensifying. The second week witnessed the eviction of Hema Sharma, leaving 16 contestants to battle it out for the top spot. With alliances forming and strategies becoming more apparent, the game is starting to heat up.

The nominations for week 3 have taken place, and viewers will get to watch the tense process unfold in tonight’s episode. However, the names of five contestants facing potential elimination this week have already been revealed.

Bigg Boss 18 Nominated Contestants Week 2

The housemates on the chopping block for this week are:

Nyrra Banerji

Muskan Bamne

Rajat Dalal

Avinash Mishra

Vivian Dsena

Among these names, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, and Avinash Mishra have emerged as some of the most prominent contestants, with their heated arguments and bold game strategies making headlines. Their nominations have left viewers shocked, as many expected these strong contenders to be safe from elimination this early in the game.

Nyrra Banerji, while playing a relatively low-key and composed game, has not yet engaged in any significant conflicts or drama, which could work to her advantage. On the other hand, Muskan Bamne appears to be in a vulnerable position, with fans speculating that she has the highest chances of being evicted this week.

Only time will tell who will survive the second week’s nomination and continue their journey in the Bigg Boss house. Let’s wait and see.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.