30 Maoists killed by SF in Chhattisgarh encounter: Police

Thirty suspected Maoists were killed in a clash along the Narayanpur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh on Friday, October 4 police officials said.

According to reports, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) initiated the anti-Maoist operation yesterday, leading to contact at around 12:30 pm today adding that the encounter is still ongoing.

The operation began after intelligence reports indicated a substantial Maoist presence in the area. Separate teams were deployed to villages in Govel, Nendur, and Thulthuli under the Orcha and Barsur police stations, where they conducted combing operations.

The encounter erupted at noon in the forests near Nendur-Thulthuli. Security forces, exercising extreme caution, are currently pursuing a few remaining Maoists who retreated deeper into the forest.

Multiple assault rifles, including AK series weapons, have been recovered from the site. This operation marks one of the most significant victories for security forces in their ongoing battle against Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh.

Earlier, Five Maoists, including a self-styled ‘sub-zonal commander’ of the proscribed CPI (Maoist), carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, were arrested in Jharkhand’s Gumla district.

A large cache of arms and ammunition, including a carbine, three rifles, three country-made pistols, and 137 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.