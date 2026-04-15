30 students fall ill at Gandhi Medical College after worms found in water

Hyderabad: Around 30 students fell ill at the boys’ hostel of Gandhi Medical College after their water supply was contaminated by worms. Though the incident occurred on April 12, it came to light on Wednesday, April 15.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Dr D Ajay Kumar, a final year postgraduate student at the college, said that the contamination was first detected on April 11.

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“The water connection to the boy’s hostel is linked to the girl’s hostel, and there was a leak in the pipeline somewhere, which caused worms to enter the water. However, the issue was quickly addressed by the principal, and the tankers were cleaned, the leak was fixed and the water supply was resumed,” Dr Ajay said.

None of the students who fell ill experienced any severe symptoms and were let off after being given medicine. The situation is currently under control, and water samples have been sent for testing as a precaution, he added.