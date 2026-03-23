30-year-old man murdered by gang in Hyderabad’s Santoshnagar

The gang was arrested for property offences earlier and was recently released from jail.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2026 8:09 am IST
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Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man, Layeeq, was killed by a gang at Phoolbagh, under Santoshnagar police station limits on Sunday night.

The deceased Layeeq was called by Adil, Mujeeb, Najeeb ur Rahman, and others to discuss some issue.

“When Layeeq arrived, the gang attacked him with lethal weapons, leading to his death on the spot,” said ACP Santoshnagar, T Sukhwinder Singh.

Subhan Haleem

The gang was arrested for property offences earlier and was recently released from jail. The police suspect some issues involving distribution of property or ganja sales could have led to the murder. Four teams have been formed to apprehend the accused persons.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2026 8:09 am IST

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