300% increase in miscarriages in Gaza since October 7: Report

Gaza facing a humanitarian crisis due to Israeli attacks, affecting healthcare workers and hospitals, and leaving pregnant women without access to basic medical care.

The miscarriage rate among women in the Gaza Strip has increased by 300 percent since the beginning of the Israel and Hamas war on October 7.

Nour Beydoun, CARE regional adviser on protection and gender in emergencies, told US-based website Jezbel, that miscarriages in Gaza are increasing due to inadequate food and nutrition for pregnant women.

“All pregnant women are now at severe risk of delivering in unsafe conditions and being put in situations where they are giving birth in cars, tents, and shelters,” Ammal Awadallah, the executive director of the Palestinian Family Planning & Protection Association, told Jezebel.

“The women are dismissed within a few hours after giving birth, due to the overcrowded facilities and extremely limited resources,” she added.

Awadallah warns that many births and C-sections are performed without basic medical supplies, anesthesia, or postnatal care, increasing the risk of haemorrhaging and infections.

More than 24,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, while the Israeli death toll has topped 1,200.