3000 Hyderabad police personnel deployed for Bibi Ka Alam procession

Hyderabad: City police commissioner CV Anand said that the department has deployed 3,000 personnel across the length and breadth of Hyderabad to ensure a peaceful Muharram procession, mainly between July 5 and 6, when the crowd will swell exponentially.

On July 4, the top cop inspected security measures for Bib Ka Alam in Darul Shifa and Dabeerpura. He also offered dhattis (offerings).

Commissioner Anand said that several security coordination meetings, including ministers, Shia community leaders, police, and officials from various departments, were held in view of Muharram. “Based on the suggestions received, we have taken all necessary safety measures to ensure a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

Elaborating on the security measures, he said that the final two days of processions will witness a full-scale deployment of personnel, while smaller units had been deployed for the relatively smaller, daily processions.

The commissioner added that additional police personnel would be called in to address traffic throughout the weekend. “Traffic operations are being monitored closely by the DCPs of the Traffic Wing to avoid congestion,” he said.

Anand also warned against potential chain snatchers, pickpockets, or eveteasers in the path of the processions. Praising the department’s preemptive action, he said, “Our crime teams and She Teams are alert and have already taken action by detaining some suspects.”

The Commissioner encouraged the general public to cooperate and coordinate with police officers to ensure the safe and secure passage of the Muharram processions through the city.