31-yr-old Pakistani machine operator wins Rs 16L in Emirates draw

Abu Dhabi: A 31-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Pakistani expatriate won the grand prize of Dirhams 75,000 (Rs 16,73,564) in Emirates Draw’s latest game, Fast5.

The winner Saqib Khan Khattak— bagged the mega prize after he matched five numbers from a pool of 42 balls of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Khattak, who works as a machine operator at the Dubai International Airport shared his delight in winning, whose life has been positively impacted by this draw.

Also Read Abu Dhabi: Overnight crorepati plans to donate part of it

“I happened to check my emails during dinner when I found out that I won. And when I logged into my app and saw $75,000 in my wallet, I was really surprised!,” Khattak quoted by Khaleej Times.

He plans to use the prize money to pay off some loans, credit card bills, bring his family to Dubai, and start a small business.

Khattak advises players to actively participate and maintain hope, as luck may strike unexpectedly.

About Emirates draw

Emirates Draw provides participants with the opportunity to play three games every week. Its MEGA7 offers a grand prize of Dirhams 100 million (Rs 2,23,14,19,000)the largest prize across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. EASY6, a simple weekly draw, offers a grand prize of Dirhams 15 million (Rs 33,47,12,850).

Also Read UAE: Syrian customs clearance agent wins Rs 2 cr in latest Mahzooz draw

FAST5, offers the fastest route to winning Dirhams 25,000 (Rs 5,61,159) every month for 25 years with a single Dirhams 25 (Rs 557) ticket.