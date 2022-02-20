335 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Registering a steady decline, Andhra Pradesh added 335 fresh cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

Also, 936 infected people got cured and three more succumbed in the state, according to the latest bulletin.

The number of active cases fell to 6,754, it said.

The total positives now climbed to 23,16,285, recoveries to 22,94,818 and deaths 14,713.

West Godavari district reported 84 and East Godavari 52 fresh cases in 24 hours.

The remaining 11 districts added less than 40 new cases each, with Srikakulam registering only one.

Chittoor, Krishna and West Godavari districts reported one fresh fatality each in a day.

Only East Godavari district now has the highest number of 3,120 active cases while the remaining districts have under 1,000 each.