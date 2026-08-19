Bihar: 34 ill as school uses detergent instead of salt in meal

Patna: As many as 34 children fell ill in Bihar‘s Nalanda district after they were served a midday meal in which the cook allegedly mixed detergent powder instead of salt “by mistake.”

The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 18, at Parsa Middle School when some students complained of a burning sensation in their throats and stomach pain.

The students were served a midday meal comprising rice with a potato-soybean vegetable dish, supplied by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), as per the prescribed menu.

Students complain of burning sensation in throats

Some students had already eaten when others began complaining that the food lacked salt. According to the locals, the salt and detergent powder containers were kept in the same place in the kitchen, and the cook allegedly mistook the detergent for salt and added it to the food.

Immediately after consuming the meal, several students reported that their throats were burning and that they felt dizzy. Some had also vomited. They were initially given first aid at the school, then transferred to Sadar Hospital.

Principal Shailendra Kumar Singh told The Hindu that the children were served food with detergent powder “by mistake,” adding that the midday meal is supplied by an NGO.

DEO denies claims, says action will be taken against the guilty

The District Education Officer, however, denied the claims. He said that an investigation is underway and the actual reason behind the illness will only be revealed after the hospital provides a medical report.

DEO Hemchandra asserted that stringent action will be taken against those found guilty.

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Nalanda Civil Surgeon Dr Jay Prakash Singh visited the hospital and took stock of the students’ condition. He confirmed that it was a case of food poisoning but added that all children were out of danger.

Bihar Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar visited the hospital and met the affected students. He also spoke to doctors about their condition.

Kumar said a detailed inquiry would be conducted to ascertain how the alleged lapse occurred in the preparation and serving of the mid-day meal.

(With inputs from PTI)