343 arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad, all males

Hyderabad: As many as 343 people were held for drunk driving in Hyderabad during a special drive over the weekend on March 20 and 21.

Among all those arrested, 287 were two-wheeler drivers, 32 were four-wheeler drivers, and 24 were three-wheeler drivers. Among all the offenders, 143 recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 51-100, 77 recorded a BAC of 101-150, 71 recorded a BAC of 30-50, 30 had a BAC of 151-200, 14 recorded a BAC of 201-250, four recorded a BAC of 251-300 and four others had a BAC above 300.

In a statement, the Hyderabad traffic police said, “There will be zero tolerance on Drunk & drive violations, and this special drive will continue. Commuters are requested to cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.”

If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.