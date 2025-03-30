35 booked for ‘Palestine unity’ march in Mumbra

A Mumbra police station official said 10 of 35 persons who participated in the protest on March 28 have been identified.

Thane: Police registered a case and launched investigations after a group of people illegally took out a march in Mumbra town of Thane district under the banner of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for the unity of Palestine, an official said on Sunday.

They are booked under section 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Mumbai Police Act.

They took out a march under the SDPI banner for the unity of Palestine and organised a dua (prayer) session. They waved flags and staged a protest in front of a mosque in Amrut Nagar of Mumbra, police said.

