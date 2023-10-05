35 Saudi docs begin 16-hr surgery to separate conjoined Tanzanian twins

Under the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme, KSRelief has so far sponsored operations to separate 58 children and studied 133 cases of conjoined twins from 24 countries

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th October 2023 7:16 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: 16-hr-surgery to separate conjoined Tanzanian twins begins
Tanzanian twins Hassan and Hussein (Photo: SPA)

Riyadh: A team of doctors and specialists have started a 16-hour surgery to separate a Tanzanian conjoined twins at King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital (KASCH) in Riyadh on Thursday, October 5, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The Tanzanian twins— Hassan and Hussein — are conjoined in the lower chest, abdomen, pelvis, liver, urinary tract, intestines. They also have only one reproductive organ.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia: Filipino domestic worker found dead with multiple stab wounds

The two-year-old twins came from the city of Dar es Salaam of Tanzania on August 23, weighing a total of 13.5 kilograms.

MS Education Academy

The surgery comes following implementation of the directives of the custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and is supervised by the head of the medical team Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah.

The surgery is expected to take 16 hours and will be performed over nine phases with a team of 35 doctors, specialists, and technical and nursing staff.

Dr Al Rabeeah noted that, “The process of separating the Tanzanian Siamese twins, Hassan and Hussein, is complicated. We are optimistic about recording another success for the Kingdom.”

Under the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme, KSRelief has so far sponsored operations to separate 58 children and studied 133 cases of conjoined twins from 24 countries.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th October 2023 7:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button