Saudi Arabia: Filipino domestic worker found dead with multiple stab wounds

Riyadh: A 32-year-old Filipino domestic worker, who was due to return home this month upon contract completion, was found dead stabbed with multiple wounds in Saudi Arabia.

The domestic worker was identified as Marjorette Garcia.

Garcia last communicated with her family on September 14, appearing content at the time.

Her family became increasingly concerned after three days of silence, seeking information from her friends and social media after losing contact with her the following day.

Garcia’s family learnt about the tragedy last week. “We received a call on September 27 and they told us that my sister was already in the morgue. I was shocked and couldn’t believe that she had died because during our last conversation, she seemed happy and didn’t seem to have a problem. I have been crying and crying,” her sister told CNN.

On Monday, October 2, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed the death of Garcia and pledged to provide all necessary support to her family.

“The DMW through its Migrant Workers Office in Al Khobar Saudi Arabia (MWO-Al Khobar) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration are working in coordination with the Philippine Embassy, as well as local police authorities in an ongoing investigation into the circumstances behind OFW Marjorette’s death,” the DMW said.

The DMW is also working for the immediate return of Garcia’s remains to the Philippines.

“We assure them of our continuing support during their time of grief and in the ongoing investigation,” it said.

Nakikiisa at nakikiramay po kami sa mga mahal sa buhay ni OFW Marjorette Garcia. pic.twitter.com/F4yYtxfDDQ — hans leo j. cacdac (@HansLeoCacdac) October 2, 2023

The Philippines lifted a ban on worker deployment to Saudi Arabia in November 2022, following measures to prevent abuses and wage non-payment.