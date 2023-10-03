American MMA fighter Amber Leibrock converts to Islam

A renowned American MMA fighter, Amber Leibrock, announced her conversion to Islam and expressed gratitude for her newfound faith in peace and happiness.

Thirty-five-year-old converted to Islam in July this year and did not disclose this until recently.

Taking to Instagram, Leibrock shared that she has had a “life-changing” few months which have included both ups and downs.

“I’ve worked the hardest I’ve ever worked and still came up short. Disconnected from people I loved so much and had my life turned upside down”, she wrote.

“Then in the blink of an eye, it all started to make sense. Everything led me down a path to bring me closer to Allah and find my Deen,” she added.

“To make room for blessings I had no idea we were coming, whether it came in forms of situations, people or things I never expected. I’ve never felt closer to the amazing ppl in my life or with myself. Everything up to this point has been exactly what was supposed to happen and more than worth it,” Leibrock continued.

“It’s not my timing it’s Allah’s timing and I fully trust in it. Good, bad, whatever. It’s been an amazing year and it’s not over yet and I’m looking forward to everything it has in store for me!” the MMA fighter stated and ended the note with gratitude saying “Alhamdulillah.”

Leibrock’s conversion to Islam was significantly influenced by her mentor, Mujeed Hameed, who introduced her to the faith and helped her change.

In a YouTube video, she was seen pronouncing Shahadah (testimony of faith) at the Muslim Community Center, East Bay, United States.