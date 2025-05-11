35 Telangana students evacuated from border states amid Ind-Pak tensions

Hyderabad: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, 35 students from Telangana who were pursuing higher education in border states have safely reached Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday.

These students were studying in various institutions across Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, and sought refuge as the security situation in those regions became increasingly uncertain.

The group of students includes 17 from Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar, 10 from LPU in Bathinda, three from IIT Ropar, three from Lamrin Tech Skill University in Chandigarh, one from IIT Jammu, and one from Central University of Jammu.

Out of the total, five students have already begun their journey back to their hometowns. The remaining students are being provided with free accommodation and meals at Telangana Bhavan until they are able to safely travel home.

Facilities provided to students: Telangana Bhavan officials

Officials at Telangana Bhavan have assured that all necessary facilities will be provided for the students’ comfort and safety for as long as required.

A dedicated control room has been set up at Telangana Bhavan to coordinate rescue and support efforts. By Saturday night, the control room had received around 40 calls for assistance from Telangana residents stranded in the affected border areas.

Many students shared their experiences of facing drone attacks and strict curfews in their university towns. With colleges suspending operations due to the volatile situation, several students had to make their own arrangements to reach Delhi.

The swift response from the Telangana government, under the leadership of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, has been widely appreciated by both the students and their families.