35-year-old photo: Can you guess who this star from Hyderabad is?

Hyderabad: Celebrity photos often excite fans, especially when they offer a glimpse into childhood or long-lost memories. From nostalgic throwbacks to unseen moments, such pictures allow fans to travel down memory lane with their favourite stars. One such adorable photo from nearly three decades ago has now surfaced on Instagram and is winning hearts.

Can you guess who the little girl in the picture is? She is a star from our own city, Hyderabad.

The photo is none other than a childhood picture of tennis icon Sania Mirza. The image was shared by her father, Imran Mirza, who treated fans to this rare glimpse from the past. Posting the picture, he wrote, “@mirzasaniar with Dad in USA 35 years ago.”

About Sania Mirza

Hailing from Hyderabad, Sania Mirza is one of India’s most celebrated sportspersons and a six-time Grand Slam champion. She has made the country proud with her achievements on the international stage.

Recently, Sania announced her latest venture titled The Next Set, an initiative aimed at supporting India’s top and emerging women athletes. The programme focuses on providing professional guidance and strong support systems to help young talent perform better at the highest level.

Alongside this, Sania continues to run her tennis academies in Dubai and Hyderabad, mentors the RCB team in the Women’s Premier League, works as a lead commentator for the 2026 Australian Open, and remains actively involved in women’s sports and business ventures. She also shares glimpses of her life journey as a single mother on social media, inspiring many along the way.