3,600 counterfeit Goodknight refills seized in Hyderabad raid

Authorities act on intelligence inputs; FIRs filed as probe expands to trace supply chains and prevent spread of counterfeit mosquito repellents.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th April 2026 8:00 am IST|   Updated: 15th April 2026 8:01 am IST
3,600 counterfeit Goodknight refills seized in Hyderabad raid
3,600 counterfeit Goodknight refills seized in Hyderabad raid.

Hyderabad: Telangana Police, in coordination with Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), conducted a raid in the Jambagh area of Hyderabad as part of efforts to curb the sale of counterfeit mosquito repellent products.

According to officials, the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the storage and distribution of fake Goodknight Low Vapouriser (LV) refills. During the search at a wholesale unit, authorities seized around 3,600 counterfeit refills.

FIRs registered

The raid was supported by GCPL’s investigation agency. Police have registered FIRs against those allegedly involved and have initiated further inquiries to trace the supply chain and distribution network linked to the seized products. Authorities are also examining possible links to markets in Uttar Pradesh and nearby regions.

Subhan Bakery

In a statement, Ashwin Moorthy, Chief Marketing Officer at GCPL, said counterfeit products remain a concern for the FMCG sector, noting that such goods are illegal and may pose risks to consumer health.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on preventing further circulation of counterfeit products in the market.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th April 2026 8:00 am IST|   Updated: 15th April 2026 8:01 am IST

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