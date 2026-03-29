377 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over weekend

Hyderabad: The traffic police of the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerates booked a total of 377 people for drunk driving over the weekend, that is on March 27 and 28.

Cases in Hyderabad Police Commissionerate

A total of 239 cases were registered with the Hyderabad Traffic Police, all male offenders. As many as 97 cases were registered against people in the 21-30 age bracket, followed by 89 in the 31-40 age bracket and 33 cases in the 41-50 age bracket.

No cases were registered against minors.

Vehicle statistics show that most of the cases were booked against two-wheeler drivers, with 190 cases. Eighteen cases were registered against three-wheeler drivers, and 31 cases were registered against four-wheeler drivers.

Also Read 343 arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad, all males

Cases in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate

Cyberabad Traffic Police apprehended 138 drunk driving offenders over the same period. Again, most offenders fell between the 21-30 age bracket, with 51 cases. This was closely followed by 49 offenders in the 31-40 age bracket and 25 offenders in the 41-50 age bracket.

No minors were booked in Cyberabad either.

Vehicle-wise, 121 cases were booked against two-wheeler drivers, 11 against four-wheeler drivers and five cases against three-wheeler drivers.

Miyapur Traffic Police Station recorded 26 cases, the largest among all, followed by 16 cases under Jeedimetla and 15 cases under KPHB limits.

No cases were booked under the Kollur and Gachibowli Traffic Police Station limits.