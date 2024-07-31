377 people died while cleaning sewers in 5 years, claims minister

New Delhi: A total of 377 people have died from 2019 to 2023 while hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks but there is no report of practice of manual scavenging in the country, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in the House, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale listed the steps taken for effective implementation of Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act 2013.

In response to another question on the number of people engaged in manual scavenging, Athawale said, “There is no report of practice of manual scavenging currently in the country”.

“A total of 377 persons have died in states/UTs during the last five years from 2019 to 2023 due to hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks,” he said in a written response.