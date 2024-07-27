38 suspected terrorists arrested in Punjab province of Pakistan

Lahore: Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies have arrested 38 suspected terrorists, mostly belonging to the Islamic State (IS) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in Punjab province, police said on Saturday.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police said in a statement that it conducted over 2,500 combing operations during the last week in Punjab and arrested 38 suspected terrorists from Lodhran, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur.

It said some main activities of the ISIS and TTP who were arrested included Fahim, Waheed, Saud, Tahir, Subhan, Shahid, Umar Ayaz and Rahman Gul.

The banned TTP militant group is fighting in Pakistan to impose the law of Sharia across the country.

The CTD said explosives, one hand grenade, 29 detonators, 50 feet of fuse wire, weapons and bullets had been recovered from their possession.

The CTD said the arrested terrorists had been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.