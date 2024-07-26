Thane woman held for using forged papers to get Pakistani visa

Thane: Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman from Maharashtra’s Thane for allegedly forging documents to secure a Pakistani visa and visit the neighbouring country, an official said on Friday.

Sanam Khan, also known as Nagma Noor Maqsood, was arrested by the Vartak Nagar police on Thursday after three days of questioning, he said.

She was produced in a court which remanded her in police custody for two days, the official said.

According to the police, Khan used a fake identity under the name of Sanam Khan Rukh to obtain her Pakistani visa. She is accused of getting Aadhaar and PAN cards made with fake papers.

Khan, who is separated from her husband, lives with her mother in Thane.

Also Read RSS activist & Gujarat head of Hindu Vahini arrested in drug racket

She reportedly befriended a man from Pakistan on social media after which she tried to get a visa to meet him, but was initially unsuccessful due to “lack of marriage documentation”, an official had said earlier.

The woman later married the man virtually from India, obtained “necessary” documents and travelled to Pakistan where they married again. Thane police launched a probe after discovering these details, he said.

Police have also registered a case against a man, who allegedly facilitated her fake documents, he had said, adding that more investigating agencies were working on the case.