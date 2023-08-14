387 held in UAE in 2 year during anti-money laundering operation

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has arrested 387 internationally wanted suspects and seized more than Dirhams 4 billion (Rs 90,66,35,76,320) in the past two years in a major crackdown on money-laundering operations.

The ministry of interior (MoI), on Monday, August 14, said it had filed 521 cases of money laundering crimes in 2021 and 2022 in cooperation with law enforcement agencies in various countries.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister and minister of the interior acknowledged the actions undertaken by the supreme committee, led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs.

He said, “We are continuing to enhance a safe environment for living, working and investment in accordance with integrated participatory system so that the UAE remains at the forefront of international competitiveness, economic development, and protecting the integrity of the global financial system.”

He added that the UAE has developed plans and strategies based on the national and institutional assessment of risks to reduce these crimes.