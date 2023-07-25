3rd G20 DRR working Group Meeting

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th July 2023 10:11 pm IST
1 2 3Next page
Chennai: Delegates at a technical session on ‘Disaster and Climate Resilient Infrastructure’ during the 3rd G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) meeting, in Chennai, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

BookMyMBBS
1 2 3Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th July 2023 10:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button