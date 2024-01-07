4.4 magnitude quake jolts Japan’s Noto region

Published: 7th January 2024
Representative image

Tokyo: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 jolted off Japan’s Noto Peninsula on Saturday, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 11:20 p.m. local time at a shallow depth of 10 km, measuring lower 6 in the country’s seismic scale of 7, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The temblor came amid a series of aftershocks following strong temblors with a major one of 7.6 magnitude that hit on Monday in the Noto region of Ishikawa, which has killed 126 people so far.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 7th January 2024 7:28 am IST

