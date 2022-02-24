4.6M followers but Sana Khan follows only 4, see who are they

Mumbai: In October 2020, Sana Khan, who was a known face in the industry, quit being an actor to follow the religious path. Days after announcing her decision, she got married to a Gujarat-based Mufti Anas. Though she away from showbiz, she never fails to update her fans about her daily routine through her social media.

Sana Khan enjoys a massive fan following of 4.6 million on Instagram. From her holiday pictures to daily routine glimpses, she often treats her fans and followers with beautiful posts. Go through Sana’s gram and you will see her profile filled with modest pictures and Islamic posts.

But, have you ever wondered that Sana Khan checks on the feed of only ‘four’ people on her photo-sharing platform. Yes, you read that right. Sana’s Instagram is reserved for 4 people. Find out who are they.

Her following list has, her husband Mufti Anas Sayaid, her own beauty and cloth brand pages — Haya By Sana Khan, Faces Spa By Sana Khan and Hayat Welfare Foundation.

On October 8, 2020, Sana had shared a note on her Instagram handle and had revealed that she had quit showbiz to follow the religious path. Calling it her happiest moment, Sana had captioned the post as “My happiest moment. May Allah help me n guide me in this journey. Aap sab mujhe dua Mai Shamil rakhe.”

The former actress married Mufti Anas in November 2020. Sana had posted a lovely picture with her hubby on her Instagram handle. Alongside it, she had written, “Love each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in Jannah. Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan. Which of the favours of your lord will u deny.”