4.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in Oman

Published: 21st October 2023 2:17 pm IST
Representative image

Muscat: An earthquake of 4.8-magnitude was recorded in Oman on Saturday morning, October 21.

The Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC) at Sultan Qaboos University said that an earthquake was recorded in the Oman sea at 10 am Muscat time, at a depth of 5 km.

The quake was recorded 57 kms North-East of the wilayat of Sur in South Al Sharqiyah.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) of UAE, a 5.1 earthquake on the Richter scale was recorded in Oman.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported yet.

The risk of earthquakes in Oman is described as moderate. There is a 10 percent chance of an earthquake potentially causing damage during the next 50 years, and the UAE comes second, followed by Kuwait, then the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to Think Hazard.

