Hyderabad woke up to rain today, and nothing says a good rainy day like taking a day off to travel and explore. With most of the city packed with traffic and noise in the rain, now is the right time to get out and go on a long drive to unwind with a picnic by a lake.

It is no surprise that Hyderabad has several beautiful lakes nearby, but what is surprising is how these water bodies come alive during the rain. With the greenery around becoming more lush and the droplets kissing the water’s surface, it is truly a sight to behold. Siasat.com explores 4 such spots that are a must-visit in the rainy season.

Must-visit beautiful lakes near Hyderabad

1. Pakhal Lake

Located in the Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary of Warangal, Pakhal Lake is man-made and quite popular among nature lovers. Constructed around 1213 A.D. by a Kakatiyan Ruler, it is a serene getaway just 4.5 hours from Hyderabad.

Distance- 250 km from Hyderabad

2. Ramappa Lake

Built by the Kakatiya rulers over 800 years ago, Ramappa Lake lies next to the famous Ramappa Temple in Warangal. Surrounded by hills and forests, it fills up beautifully during the monsoon, making it a serene spot for boating and picnics.

Distance- 235 km from Hyderabad

3. Bhadrakali Lake

Located in the heart of Warangal, this ancient lake sits beside the Bhadrakali Temple. With its scenic bund, boating facilities, and the backdrop of hills, it comes alive during the rains as the water spreads wide and the surroundings turn lush green.

Distance- 184 km from Hyderabad

4. Komati Cheruvu

Situated in Siddipet, Komati Cheruvu is a large lake that has been developed into a popular leisure spot with boating, walking tracks, and a suspension bridge. In the monsoon, the lake brims with water, offering picture-perfect reflections and a refreshing getaway vibe.

Distance- 102 km from Hyderabad

While monsoon brings these lakes near Hyderabad to life with breathtaking beauty, it also comes with risks. With the IMD forecasting heavy rains across Telangana and officials urging caution, it is best to enjoy these scenic getaways responsibly. Avoid venturing out during downpours, stay clear of overflowing causeways, and prioritise safety while soaking in the magic of the season.