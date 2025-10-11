Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for another explosive Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. The controversial reality show is wrapping up its seventh week and is all set to enter Week 8 with a bang.

In a journey spanning more than one and a half months, BB 19 has seen several dramatic twists, from shocking eliminations to exciting wildcard entries that have completely changed the game.

If you’ve missed out on the recent happenings inside the house, here’s a quick round-up of who’s in, who’s out, and who’s still fighting for the trophy!

Bigg Boss 19 Eliminated Contestants

Zeishan Quadri became the latest contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 19. He walked out in Week 7.

There was also a double eviction in Week 3, where two housemates Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia were eliminated. Later, Awez Darbar was shown the exit door.

So far, a total of 4 celebrities have been eliminated from the show.

Zeishan Quadri

Awez Darbar

Nagma Mirajkar

Natalia

Wildcard Contestants

Shehbaz Badesha entered the house on Day 15

Malti Chahar joined the show on Day 43

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Left In The Race

After all the eliminations and wildcard additions, the 14 contestants still competing in the game are:

Abhishek Bajaj

Amaal Mallik

Ashnoor Kaur

Baseer Ali

Farrhana Bhatt

Neelam Giri

Kunickaa Sadanand

Tanya Mittal

Malti Chahar

Shehbaz Badesha

Gaurav Khanna

Mridul Tiwari

Pranit More

Nehal Chudasama

The competition is heating up, and the dynamics inside the house are changing with each passing day. Which contestant are you rooting for to reach the finale of BB 19? Comment below and share your pick!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.