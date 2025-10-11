Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for another explosive Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. The controversial reality show is wrapping up its seventh week and is all set to enter Week 8 with a bang.
In a journey spanning more than one and a half months, BB 19 has seen several dramatic twists, from shocking eliminations to exciting wildcard entries that have completely changed the game.
If you’ve missed out on the recent happenings inside the house, here’s a quick round-up of who’s in, who’s out, and who’s still fighting for the trophy!
Bigg Boss 19 Eliminated Contestants
Zeishan Quadri became the latest contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 19. He walked out in Week 7.
There was also a double eviction in Week 3, where two housemates Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia were eliminated. Later, Awez Darbar was shown the exit door.
So far, a total of 4 celebrities have been eliminated from the show.
- Zeishan Quadri
- Awez Darbar
- Nagma Mirajkar
- Natalia
Wildcard Contestants
- Shehbaz Badesha entered the house on Day 15
- Malti Chahar joined the show on Day 43
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Left In The Race
After all the eliminations and wildcard additions, the 14 contestants still competing in the game are:
- Abhishek Bajaj
- Amaal Mallik
- Ashnoor Kaur
- Baseer Ali
- Farrhana Bhatt
- Neelam Giri
- Kunickaa Sadanand
- Tanya Mittal
- Malti Chahar
- Shehbaz Badesha
- Gaurav Khanna
- Mridul Tiwari
- Pranit More
- Nehal Chudasama
The competition is heating up, and the dynamics inside the house are changing with each passing day. Which contestant are you rooting for to reach the finale of BB 19? Comment below and share your pick!
