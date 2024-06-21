4 from Haryana held for smuggling camels in pickup van

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested four persons from Haryana for smuggling the state animal camel in a pickup van, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shafiq (29), Mubin Khan (28), Mohammad Iqlas (27) and Rajudin Meo (22).

Superintendent of Police (SP), Ranjita Sharma, said a tip-off was received on Thursday that the camels were being loaded in a pickup van with a Haryana number.

Upon receiving information, the police team reached the spot, arrested four smugglers and freed three camels from the pickup van.

SP Sharma added that a case was registered under Section 6A(8) of the Rajasthan Camel (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 2015, and all four accused were arrested.

The accused were produced in the court and sent to police remand.

The freed camels were handed over to animal keeper Suresh Chandra Rebari to arrange for their fodder and water.