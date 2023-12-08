4 held for illegal manufacturing of Nordazepam drug in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: The Jinnaram police of Sangareddy district, along with the investigators of Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) on Friday, December 7, apprehended four people for illegally manufacturing Nordazepam. The police also seized raw material for making the drug along with manufacturing equipment worth Rs 3 crore.

One of the accused, Jakka Rajju, has previously been involved in drug-related offences. He was earlier arrested by DRI in 2017. After being released on bail, he started working in the real estate sector during which he met his accomplices — Goundla Srinivas Goud, Krishnamgari Nirmal Goud and Pasupuleti Manikyala Rao — all of whom are now in police custody.

The accused hatched a plan to prepare Nordazepam drug, which is used to treat insomnia and is addictive. They established a lab on the outskirts of Kodakanchi village in Sangareddy district. They had been producing and trafficking the drug to needy customers over the past one year.

Acting on credible information, the arrests were made under the supervision of Sangareddy SP Ch Roopesh, IPS and TSNAB SP G Chakravarthy.

Police have found that those who are dependent on drugs are more prone to committing crime and engage in anti-social activities. They also appealed to the youngsters not to fall prey to the temptation of drugs and crime, advising parents to keep a close eye on their children, and contact helpline numbers if needed.