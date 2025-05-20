4 Hijras held in Secunderabad for robbing passenger on train

Hyderabad: Four habitual property offenders, all identifying as hijras, were arrested on Tuesday, May 20, for allegedly robbing a passenger aboard a train last week. Police recovered Rs 10,000 in cash from them.

The accused have been identified as Palli Surya Bhanu Prakash alias Janvi,24, Madasu Vijay alias Vinita,24, Cheruku Sai Kumar alias Satvika,31, and a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL). They have been living in the Saibaba Nagar area of Quthbullapur and were involved in seeking alms on trains for their livelihood, occasionally resorting to force.

According to reports, the incident occurred on May 12. The accused had boarded the Tata Nagar Express at Secunderabad Railway Station and began asking passengers for money as the train passed Moula Ali Station. When a young man refused to pay, they allegedly surrounded him, threatened him, and forcibly took his purse, which contained Rs 10,000 in cash.

The incident took place before the train reached Jangaon station, where the accused got off and returned to the city.

On May 20, the police arrested the accused at platform number 1 of Secunderabad Railway Station. Upon questioning, they confessed to the robbery.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.