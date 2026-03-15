4 killed as speeding lorry rams auto in Telangana’s Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Four people were killed and several others critically injured when a speeding lorry rammed into a stationary passenger autorickshaw near Rekhathanda Gram Panchayat in Nampally mandal of Nalgonda district on Sunday afternoon, March 15.

The auto-rickshaw, which was carrying approximately 15 passengers at the time of the accident, was struck by the lorry near Chennaram Gate in Chintapalli Mandal’s Devarakonda area. Three people died on the spot, while a fourth succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

Among the four deceased, two have been identified as natives of Bihar, while the remaining two were residents of Bothya Thanda. Their bodies have been shifted to the local government hospital.

Four to five passengers who sustained critical injuries have been rushed to private hospitals in Hyderabad for treatment, while others with less severe injuries are being treated at a local hospital.

Locals alleged that the lorry driver was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the accident, a claim the police are yet to officially confirm.

The Nampally police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from the area is being examined.