4 Maoists, who demanded Rs 1 cr from CCL employee as extortion, arrested

"They were arrested from Khalari and McCluskieganj police stations areas of the district," Ranchi's SSP Chandra Kumar Sinha said.

Published: 14th July 2025 8:32 pm IST
Ranchi: Four Maoists were arrested in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district on Monday, police said.

The Maoists allegedly sought Rs 1 crore from an employee of the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) as extortion, they said.

Those arrested were identified as Yogendra Ganjhu alias Pawan Ganjhu, Mukesh Ganjhu, Manu Ganjhu and Rajkumar Nahak, he said.

A loaded pistol and live cartridges were recovered from them, he added.

Yogendra had joined the CPI (Maoist) in 2006 and was made the area commander of Garu Sarju in Latehar. He was soon arrested, and after being released from jail in 2008, he rejoined the organisation, the SSP said.

“He was made the sub-zonal commander of the area in 2009. Yogendra was again arrested in 2012 and released from jail in 2022,” he said.

He was trying to revive the organisation in the area by extorting small businesses, contractors and brick kiln owners, he added.

