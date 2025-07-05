Maoist killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

The operation had been launched on the basis of intelligence about the presence of senior Maoist cadres

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th July 2025 5:00 pm IST
Bijapur: A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said on Saturday.

A gunfight broke out in the Indravati National Park area when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation, an official said.

The operation had been launched on the basis of intelligence about the presence of senior Maoist cadres, and intermittent exchange of fire is going on in the area since Friday, he said.

The body of a male Maoist along with a weapon was recovered from the encounter site and more details were awaited, the official said.

