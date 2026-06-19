Hyderabad: Indian cinema has given many big-screen moments that made audiences clap, whistle, and watch in shock. These scenes were not just regular fights. They needed huge sets, VFX, stunt teams, junior artists, costumes, weapons, and months of planning.

Here is a simple list of some grand action scenes and their reported scene costs.

RRR

Cast: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn

Scene: Interval action sequence

Reported cost: Rs 45 to Rs 50 crore

The interval scene of RRR is one of the most powerful action blocks in Indian cinema. Ram Charan’s entry with fire, emotion, and massive crowd energy made this scene unforgettable for movie lovers.

2.0

Cast: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson

Scene: Stadium battle sequence

Reported cost: Rs 35 crore plus

This scene was made on a huge scale with heavy VFX and futuristic action. The stadium setup, robot visuals, and grand execution made it one of the most expensive action scenes in Indian films.

Baahubali 2

Cast: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan

Scene: Final war sequence

Reported cost: Rs 30 crore plus

The final war scene in Baahubali 2 became a landmark moment. With powerful visuals, huge armies, and emotional drama, the sequence gave audiences a true theatrical experience.

Jodhaa Akbar

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood

Scene: Battle of Samel

Reported cost: Rs 12 to Rs 15 crore

Jodhaa Akbar showed grandeur with royal costumes, large battle setups, and strong historical visuals. For its time, this scene was a big-budget spectacle.

These scenes cost so much because they involve advanced VFX, trained stunt artists, large sets, costumes, weapons, safety work, and long shooting schedules. That is why fans still search for the most expensive scenes in Indian cinema, RRR scene cost, Baahubali 2 war scene budget, and 2.0 stadium battle cost.