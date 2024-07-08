4 soldiers killed as ultras attack Army convoy in J&K’s Kathua

At least four soldiers were killed and six others were injured after terrorists opened fire on Army vehicles in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Monday, July 8, official sources confirmed.

Officials said the terrorists hurled a grenade and opened fire targeting Army vehicles which were on a routine patrol on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road at around 3.30 pm near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, 150 km from Kathua town.

The security forces retaliated, but reports indicate that the terrorists escaped from the spot.

A massive CASO (Cordon and Search Operation) was started in the area after the injured soldiers were removed to the hospital for treatment, officials added.

Officials said that reinforcements have been rushed to the place to augment the strength of the security forces so that the terrorists responsible for the attack are traced.

“A total of 10 troopers were injured and four of them later succumbed to their injuries,” an official said.

Monday’s attack is the second major terror-related incident in Kathua district in the past four weeks.

Two terrorists and a CRPF Jawan were killed in a gunfight during a search and cordon operation on June 12 and June 14 in the Hiranagar area of Kathua district.

A major terror attack on innocent pilgrims occurred on June 9 in the Reasi district of Jammu division in which terrorists fired at a pilgrim bus returning from Shiv-Khori temple.

The terrorists killed the driver of the bus and kept firing at the bus after it fell into a gorge. Nine pilgrims were killed in that attack and 44 others were injured.

Ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti condemns attack

Soon after the attack, Jammu and Kashmir former CM Mehbooba Mufti condemned the incident and said. “Tragic and shocking that they (forces) are losing their lives in the line of duty in places where one found little to no trace of militancy before 2019. Tells you all there is to know about the current security situation in Kashmir,” she said.

(With IANS inputs)