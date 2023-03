New Delhi: A four-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Vijay Park on Wednesday afternoon, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

#WATCH | Delhi: A building collapsed in Vijay Park, Bhajanpura. Fire department present at the spot, rescue operations underway. Details awaited



(Video Source – Shot by locals, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/FV3YDhphoE — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

Atul Garg, Director, DFS, said around 3 pm, a call was received about a building collapse in Vijay Park area near the Sai Baba temple here.

Delhi | A building collapsed in Vijay Park, Bhajanpura. The fire department is present at the spot, and rescue operations are underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/vd7K77gOYZ — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding debris are being cleared.