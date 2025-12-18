Bengaluru: 4-yr-old killed as bricks fall from under-construction building

A case is being registered at the HAL police station in this connection, and further investigation is underway, police added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th December 2025 10:00 pm IST|   Updated: 18th December 2025 10:04 pm IST
The incident took place around 3 pm when the hollow bricks from an under-construction building fell on the asbestos sheet of the temporary shed.
The incident took place around 3 pm when the hollow bricks from an under-construction building fell on the asbestos sheet of the temporary shed.

Bengaluru: A four-year-old girl was killed and three others injured on Thursday after hollow bricks from the fourth floor of an under-construction building fell onto a cement sheet shed in the city, police said.

The deceased was identified as Manushree. Her mother, Mamatha (30) and two children—Shriyan (6) and Shekhar (5)—sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, police said.

All the victims are residents of Bhoragi village in Sindagi taluk of Vijayapura district.

According to police, the incident occurred between 3 pm and 3.30 pm when around 10-12 hollow bricks allegedly fell from the fourth floor of an under-construction building at Chinnappana Halli onto a cement sheet shed adjacent to the structure, where labourers were staying.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that a person identified as Srinivasulu was allegedly carrying out construction work without adequate safety measures, said K Parshuram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield).

