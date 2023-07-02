40 booked in Kanpur for offering Namaz on roads for Eid-ul-Adha

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in Kanpur against 40 persons who offered Namaz on the street on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, going against government directions.

According to reports, the police is looking through photographs and videos to identify those involved.

A Maktoob Media report stated that these people offered namaz on the road after reaching late for prayers at the Eidgah Masjid in Kanpur’s Jajmau area.

The FIR was registered against 40 unidentified persons under IPC sections 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), The New Indian Express quoted Brajnarayan Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kanpur.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.

Months ago, more than 2,000 people were booked in three FIRs for offering namaz without permission on a road outside the Eidgah in Kanpur on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.