40 govt officials suspended by Hyderabad DEO for skipping election training

Hyderabad: District Election Officer (DEO) Ronald Rose said that 40 presiding officers and assistant presiding officers of various departments have been suspended for absenting themselves from the poll duties assigned to them for the upcoming Lok Sabha election that will be held on May 13. The officials failed to attend the training classes despite repeated messages sent to them.

The Hyderabad DEO said that all of them were suspended for violating the Representation of the People Act (RP Act) 1951.

Also Read Hyderabad: Ronald Rose orders suspension of 30 officials for neglecting poll duties

As the third phase of training classes for POs and APOs will be held on May 9 and 10, the Hyderabad DEO has warned that similar action will be taken against those who do not attend the training classes for the upcoming elections.

Among the officials suspended were officials from the OU College of Science, Nizam College, Koti Women’s College, OU main campus, DLRL, and other departments in Hyderabad.

Ronald Rose has also informed the media that the enforcement teams as part of the implementation of the election code of conduct, have seized Rs 22.5 crore lakh in cash. Apart from that, 26,832.805 liters of liquor in Hyderabad district has also been seized till now in the run p to the elections. He stated that cases have been registered against 297 people, among whom 294 have been arrested as part of the crackdown on illegal liquor.

In Hyderabad, Rose said that 632 complaints related to the elections have been received and all of them have been resolved. He added that 406 first information reports (FIR) have been registered.