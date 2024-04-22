Hyderabad: Ronald Rose orders suspension of 30 officials for neglecting poll duties

Hyderabad: District election officer D Ronald Rose has recommended the names of 30 officials working in various departments, to be suspended for not attending the training classes held in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Around 30 officials working as school assistants, secondary grade teachers, senior assistants, junior assistants, a superintendent, assistant professors, PTLs, DSTO (commercial taxes department), and junior lecturers; had failed to attend the training classes after they were given election duties.

He has announced that criminal cases will be filed against the negligent officials as per Section 134 of the Representation of People’s Act of 1951.

Among those recommended for suspension were assistant professors of OU Arts College, OU PG College, Koti Women’s College, Saifabad Science College, and Nizam College.