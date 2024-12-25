400M and counting! Wahaj Ali’s Sunn Mere Dil rules despite hate

Islamabad: Pakistani drama Sunn Mere Dil has reached a remarkable milestone by surpassing 400 million views on YouTube. Starring the talented duo Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali as Sadaf and Bilal Abdullah, the drama initially captured audiences’ hearts and became a fan favorite at the start of its run.

However, as the episodes progressed, the show’s chart performance witnessed fluctuations. Despite this, the drama continues to hold a loyal fan base, particularly among ardent followers of Maya and Wahaj, who eagerly watch each episode with hopes of an improvement in its storyline. Sunn Mere Dil’s teasers and promos frequently trend on YouTube.

So far, 23 episodes of the drama have been aired, with fans eagerly awaiting the release of episodes 24 and 25 this week. Read our story below why Sunn Mere Dil is facing backlash.

With its mix of emotional depth and compelling performances, Sunn Mere Dil remains a significant player in the Lollywood entertainment industry. Fans continue to root for the drama, hoping it will regain its early momentum in the coming episodes.