41 workers trapped in avalanche near Uttarakhand’s Badrinath, 16 rescued

A massive avalanche struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday, February 28, trapping at least 42 workers engaged in road construction near Mana village, close to the India-Tibet border.

Out of the 57 workers present at the site, 16 were rescued and rushed to an army camp in critical condition. Multiple agencies, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are conducting rescue operations despite heavy snowfall hampering efforts.

Blocked routes hampering evacuation

The avalanche occurred approximately 3 km ahead of Badrinath Dham near a BRO camp, where workers were clearing snow for army movement. Treacherous road conditions have delayed ambulances dispatched to the site, but authorities are working to clear blocked routes for evacuation.

“Three to four ambulances have also been sent, but due to heavy snowfall, the rescue team is facing difficulties in reaching there,” BRO (Border Roads Organisation) Executive Engineer CR Meena told news agency ANI.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed concern, stating, “Sad news has been received about many workers being buried under an avalanche during BRO’s construction work near Mana village in Chamoli district.” He assured that all possible assistance was being provided and prayed for the workers’ safety.

जनपद चमोली में माणा गांव के निकट BRO द्वारा संचालित निर्माण कार्य के दौरान हिमस्खलन की वजह से कई मजदूरों के दबने का दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



ITBP, BRO और अन्य बचाव दलों द्वारा राहत एवं बचाव कार्य संचालित किया जा रहा है।



भगवान बदरी विशाल से सभी श्रमिक भाइयों के सुरक्षित होने की… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) February 28, 2025

Also Read Photos: Rescue ops underway at collapsed SLBC tunnel in Telangana

No fatalities reported yet, rescue operations intensified: Chamoli DM

Chamoli district magistrate Sandeep Tiwari emphasized the urgency of the situation, saying, “Information has been received about an avalanche near the Border Roads Organisation between Mana village and Mana Pass. 57 workers were reportedly engaged in clearing snow for army movement. As of now, no fatalities have been reported.”

A high-altitude rescue team is on standby at Sahastradhara helipad, ready for aerial deployment once weather conditions improve. The army has been contacted to help clear blocked routes in Lambagad.

The union defence minister Rajnath Singh confirmed all efforts were being made to rescue those trapped, stating, “An unfortunate avalanche has occurred in the Mana area of Joshimath (Uttarakhand) today, impacting the GREF camp of BRO. Spoke to CM Shri @pushkardhami regarding the situation. The administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected.”

Prior warnings issued for avalanche risk

The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) had issued an avalanche warning on Thursday for areas above 2,400 metres in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also forecasted heavy snowfall in high-altitude regions, prompting alerts from the State Emergency Operations Centre.

Thunderstorm with Lightning, Hail and Gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh and with heavy rainfall (upto 12 cm) over Punjab and with very heavy rainfall (upto 20cm) over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand upto late night hours of 28th February 2025.… pic.twitter.com/tSMbBn67ho — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 28, 2025

Rescue operations continue as teams battle severe weather conditions, as it continues to snow and rain, with efforts focused on ensuring the safety of the trapped workers.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)