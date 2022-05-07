42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday recorded 42 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,92,295.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 29.

A health department bulletin said 49 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,795.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 percent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 13,761 samples were tested on Saturday. The number of active cases was 389, it said.