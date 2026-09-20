42-year-old man beaten to death in Hyderabad’s Falaknuma

The deceased was identified as Mukarram, following the incident, his brother alleged that the assailants pretended to be mediapersons to approach him and beat him to death.

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Mukarram
Mukarram.

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old man was beaten to death in Hyderabad’s Vattepally, under Falaknuma Police Station limits, on Sunday, September 20.

The deceased was identified as Mukarram. Following the incident, Mukarram’s brother alleged that assailants, pretending to be media personnel, approached him and beat him to death. He also accused the group of being involved in other unlawful activities in the area and urged the government and police to take strict action.

The Falaknuma police confirmed the death.

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Subhan Bakery

The Station House Officer and the Investigating Officer were not available to comment on the murder. Further details are awaited.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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