‘420-manifesto’: Harish Rao on Congress’s assurances for Telangana

Hyderabad: BRS minister T Harish Rao ridiculed the Congress’s manifesto released in Telangana on Friday, November 17 and said that it was not a 42-page manifesto, but a ‘420-manifesto’.

Addressing a gathering in the Gajwel Assembly segment on Friday, Harish Rao also alleged that Congress had copied schemes from the BRS manifesto.

Congress manifesto is not a 42-page manifesto but a 420 manifesto – T Harish Rao pic.twitter.com/lSTdxNJlaZ — Naveena (@TheNaveena) November 17, 2023

“The Congress copied Dharani and changed its name to Bhumatha and Kalyana Lakshmi was changed as ‘Indiramma’,” lamented Harish Rao.

Asserting that other assurances given in the Congress manifesto were highly impossible to implement, Harish Rao asked why the Congress failed to implement the same assurances in Karnataka.”The Congress even copied the sheep distribution scheme,” he alleged.

On Friday, the Congress national president Mallikarjun Khrage promised six guarantees to the people of Telangana while releasing the party’s manifesto for the southern state. The party named the six guarantees as ‘Abhaya Hastham’.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the party’s assurances promised for the people of Telangana were not empty words like that of KCR and Narendra Modi.