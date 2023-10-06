42K survivors of Libya flooding need aid: UN humanitarians

Survivors urgently need shelter, protection, water, sanitation and hygiene supplies, healthcare and mental healthcare.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 6th October 2023 11:12 am IST
42K survivors of Libya flooding need aid: UN humanitarians
Photo: Social media

United Nations: Among the 42,000 survivors of last month’s catastrophic flash flooding in northeast Libya are people needing healthcare and mental healthcare, UN humanitarians said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Thursday that survivors urgently need shelter, protection, water, sanitation and hygiene supplies, healthcare and mental healthcare.

The office added the list of needs follows a new assessment in the affected areas following Storm Daniel’s September 10-11 assault on northeast Libya, resulting in the collapse of two dams and the deadly flash flooding, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

“Buildings were severely damaged by the floods in more than a third of the locations assessed by an inter-agency team of more than 10 partners,” OCHA said. 

Also Read
UAE investing a lot in India, strong relationship between two countries: Yusuff Ali

“Some 42,000 people are still displaced, according to the International Organisation for Migration.”

The office said many people need cash to cover rent and to support shelter repairs. While water supplies are available, they are only sometimes safe or affordable.

The WHO reported that nearly two-thirds of health facilities are either out of service or only partially functioning. More than 100 health workers were killed in the floods.

The UN Children’s Fund said nearly 100 damaged schools remain closed.

OCHA said the UN and its humanitarian partners reached more than 125,000 people with relief items and protection services in flood-affected areas.

The office also added that while reliable funding for the humanitarian response is critical, the three-month Libya Flash Appeal, seeking more than $70 million to help flood survivors, is less than one-third funded.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 6th October 2023 11:12 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button