43 Telangana aspirants qualify for UPSC interviews under CSR initiative

Hyderabad: A total of 43 candidates from Telangana supported under the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastham Scheme have been selected for UPSC interviews, stated the chief minister’s office on Wednesday, November 12.

The scheme, implemented under Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s CSR programme, provides financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to candidates from SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories. Only the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to apply.

According to the CMO, 202 candidates who cleared the prelims were assisted under the scheme, out of which 43 have been selected for the interview stage. These candidates are set to receive an additional Rs 1 lakh from the chief minister.

Apart from this, they will also get free accommodation in Delhi and will undergo mock interviews under the guidance of senior civil services officers.