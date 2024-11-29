44 exotic animals rescued in separate cases at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: The customs officials at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) intercepted two separate wildlife smuggling attempts uncovering a total of 44 exotic animals illegally brought in from Bangkok.

On November 14, a passenger arriving at Hyderabad Airport from Bangkok via Indigo Airlines was intercepted based on profiling. Upon inspecting the passenger’s baggage, officials discovered three live exotic animals concealed inside. The wildlife crime control bureau identified them as two common spotted Cuscus and one eastern common Cuscus.

Both species are protected under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) and listed under Schedule IV of India’s Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The animals were seized and deported to Thailand. The passenger was arrested under the Customs Act, of 1962 and the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

2 passengers held with 41 exotic animals at Hyderabad Airport

On November 24, customs officials at Hyderabad Airport intercepted two passengers at the Green Channel of the International Arrival Hall. A detailed search of their baggage revealed 41 live exotic animals concealed in plastic containers.

The seized species included Asian Forest Tortoises, Cuvier’s Dwarf Caimans, Rattlesnakes, Eastern Coral Snakes, Ball Pythons, and Shingleback Skinks.

While some of the animals were listed under CITES and the Wildlife Protection Act, others were not. The officials seized the animals and ensured their deportation to Thailand.

Both passengers arriving at Hyderabad Airport were arrested and remanded under the Customs Act of 1962 and the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

This incident is part of a troubling trend regarding exotic animals being smuggled into India through airports.

Exotic animals seized at Malaysia Airport

In a related case in October 2024, customs officials at Anna International Airport in Chennai seized 56 exotic animals from a woman who had arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This operation was based on a tip-off about potential wildlife trafficking. The seized animals included 52 green iguanas and four endangered Siamang gibbons, leading to the arrest of both the woman and her accomplice.

Hyderabad Airport has become increasingly vigilant in recent years as reports of wildlife smuggling have surged. Authorities are working to strengthen enforcement measures and raise awareness about the illegal wildlife trade, which poses significant risks to biodiversity and conservation efforts.