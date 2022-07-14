45-year-old Yemeni aid worker died in Houthi detention

Sanaa: A 45-year-old Yemeni aid worker, who was kidnapped by the Houthis five years ago, died in the prisons of the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Hodeidah Governorate, western Yemen.

On Wednesday, July 14, Human rights activist Ishraq al-Maqtari took to Twitter and said that “the Houthi group informed on Tuesday the wife of the kidnapped Yasser Muhammad Junaid, 45, of his death, and that his body is in a hospital.”

She further explained in tweets, “Yasser Junaid was working in humanitarian relief in Al-Khoukha district, and the Houthis arrested him in February 2017 and transferred him to Zabid, then the militia denied his presence.”

“During the past year, I heard appeals made by Junaid’s wife, through which she demanded to seek to show her husband, and to hold the perpetrators accountable,” she added.

#الاخفاء_القسري

ياسر محمد جنيد(٤٥سنة)وكان يعمل بالاغاثه الانسانية في #الخوخه واعتقله الحوثيين20/2/2017 ونقلوه ل #زبيد ثم انكرت وجوده.

استمعت لزوجتة قبل عام،وهي تبكي تطالب باظهار زوجها ومحاسبة الجناة.

اليوم اتصلوابهاالجماعة من صنعاء لتستلم جثة زوجها المرمية بثلاجة احد المستشفيات1 — إشراق المقطري (@EshraqAlmaqtari) July 12, 2022 .

#الاخفاء_القسري

شكرا لكل من تفاعل بقضية المخفي "ياسر محمد جنيد" (45 عاما) الذي عرف مصيرة بعد سنوات وموته بعد فترة من احتجازه في مركز الخير في #زبيد ووضع جثته في مستشفى بصنعاء.

ما نامله هو الضغط ع الحوثيين بعرض جثته على طبيب شرعي بحسب طلب اسرته الضعيفه.

الصورة له قبل اعتقاله👇 pic.twitter.com/wvEgv7pigi — إشراق المقطري (@EshraqAlmaqtari) July 13, 2022 .

Yemeni activists have demanded that Junaid’s body be transferred to a forensic doctor to determine the cause of his death. They believe he was subjected to the same torture as dozens of other detainees who died in Houthi prisons.

It is reported that the leaked medical reports revealed the death of many detainees and forcibly disappeared persons in Houthi prisons as a result of torture.

For its part, the Ministry of Human Rights in the Yemeni government monitored late 2021, 1635 cases of torture, and more than 350 cases of death under torture, including 33 cases of torture of kidnapped women, who were subjected to torture leading to death in Houthi prisons.